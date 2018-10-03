Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cuttings

PCI Manufacturing, located at 906 N. Hillcrest Drive in Sulphur Springs, hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, September 27th at 11 a.m.

City National Bank hosted the re-opening of their 1133 Mockingbird location in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, September 27th with a customer appreciation event during the lunch hour, a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m., and a Business After Hours Mixer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wells Furniture, located at 468 West Shannon Road in Sulphur Springs, held their ribbon cutting celebration at noon on Friday, September 28th.

Tex-Dot hosted their I-30 Rest Area Debut/Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Monday, October 1st at 11 a.m. They are located in Cumby on the North and South side of Interstate 30.