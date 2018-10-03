City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cuttings

1 hour ago

 

 

 

 

PCI Manufacturing, located at 906 N. Hillcrest Drive in Sulphur Springs, hosted their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, September 27th at 11 a.m.

 

 

City National Bank hosted the re-opening of their 1133 Mockingbird location in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, September 27th with a customer appreciation event during the lunch hour, a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m., and a Business After Hours Mixer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

 Wells Furniture, located at 468 West Shannon Road in Sulphur Springs, held their ribbon cutting celebration at noon on Friday, September 28th.

 

 Tex-Dot hosted their I-30 Rest Area Debut/Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Monday, October 1st at 11 a.m.  They are located in Cumby on the North and South side of Interstate 30.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     