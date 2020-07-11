Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda 073.13.20

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 am

DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion and Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal and Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: The Court To Consider And Approve A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Which Will Cross County Road 2428 Which is at 2048 Feet West Pf CR 2429 In Precinct 2.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Texas Association Of Counties Health And Employee Benefits Pool (TAC HEBP) Plan For 2020 For Hopkins County. ii) The Court To Hold A Public Hearing On The Establishing Of The Reinvestment Zone For By And Between The Hopkins County, Texas, And Pine Forest Solar L.L.C.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Establishing Of The Reinvestment Zone For By And Between Hopkins County And Pine Forest Solar, L.L.C.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act-On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll, and Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve A Contract For Transportation Of Mental Health Individuals.

The Court Will Consider And Act-On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Resolution – County Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program (CTIF).

The Court To Adjourn.

WORK SESSION

DATE: Monday, July 13, 2020

TIME: Beginning Following The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Session

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

1. The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue &

Expenditures, Proposed Improvements, and Repairs.

2. Budget Work Session(s).

___________________________________