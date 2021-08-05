Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda for Monday 08.09.21

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, August 9, 2021

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum.

Consent Agenda.

i) The Court To Approve The Previous Meeting Minutes As Corrected. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Recognize Constable Precinct 2 John Beadle For Successfully Completing 20 Hours Of The FY21 Civil Process Seminar Held July 18, 2021 – July 21, 2021. ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Transfer Of Property Described As Corinth Public School On One Acre Of Land Located On

CR 4772 In Precinct 4.

iii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Recommendations Of A Selection Committee For The Grading Of Requests For Qualifications (RFQs).

The Court To Consider And Approve Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) The Court To Proclaim National Health Center Week.