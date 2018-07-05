Hopkins County Commissioners To Hold Regular Meeting, Work Session

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 9:00 A.M.
DATE: Monday, July 9, 2018
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- a) Work Session – 6-22-18 Regular Meeting – 6-25-18 Work Session – 6-25-2018 Work Session – 7-2-2018
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- a) The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across County Road 1173, Which Is Located, 773 Feet From CR 1209 In Hopkins County, Texas.
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- i) Resolution – South Sulphur River
- ii) Proclamation – Gold Medalist – Jorja Bessonett
The Court To Adjourn.
NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)
DATE: Monday, July 9, 2018
TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting
PLACE: Meeting Room On The Third Floor In The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.
- The Court To Meet To Discuss Subdivision Regulations In Hopkins County.
- The Court To Discuss The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.
- The Court To Meet To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings.
- Budget Work Session(s).