Hopkins County Commissioners To Hold Regular Meeting, Work Session

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETING

TIME: 9:00 A.M.

DATE: Monday, July 9, 2018

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. a) Work Session – 6-22-18 Regular Meeting – 6-25-18 Work Session – 6-25-2018 Work Session – 7-2-2018 ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities: a) The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across County Road 1173, Which Is Located, 773 Feet From CR 1209 In Hopkins County, Texas.

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.

The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.

The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.

i) Resolution – South Sulphur River ii) Proclamation – Gold Medalist – Jorja Bessonett

The Court To Adjourn.

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Monday, July 9, 2018

TIME: Beginning Immediately After The Regular Hopkins County Commissioners’ Court Meeting

PLACE: Meeting Room On The Third Floor In The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet To Discuss The County Fire Department Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Subdivision Regulations In Hopkins County.

The Court To Discuss The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings.