What’s Trending?



• Officers arrested a woman after she scaled parts of the Statue of Liberty in a dramatic Fourth of July protest. She is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who has been active in the resistance movement against Trump administration immigration policies.



• Wall Street opened higher Thursday morning. There are signs that Washington may ease back on plans for tariffs on European cars. Meanwhile, Merkel, of Germany, says she is ready to back lower EU traffic on U.S. cars.



• Tina Turner’s firstborn son dies. It was an apparent suicide.



• Thai authorities are in a race against the weather. They are desperately attempting to drain the flooded cave where 12 boys are trapped before the forecasted monsoons. The kids and their coach are a member of a youth soccer team.