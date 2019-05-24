Hopkins County Commissioners To Hold Work Session Tuesday 05.28.19

NOTICE OF WORK SESSION(S)

DATE: Tuesday, May 28, 2019

TIME: 11:00 A.M.

PLACE: Meeting Room Located On The Third Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Meet With Tom Glosup To Discuss Maintenance Of County Buildings And The Construction Of The Courtroom Annex Adjacent To The Law Enforcement Center.

The Court To Meet With Auditor Shannah Walker To Discuss The TIF Agreement.

The Court To Meet With Sheriff Lewis Tatum And Tanner Crump To Discuss The Sheriff Operations, Review Of Revenue & Expenditures, Proposed Improvements And Repairs.