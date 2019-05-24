Mt Vernon ISD Hires Art Briles To Be Head FB Coach

Mt. Vernon Independent School District

Dr. Jason McCullough, Superintendent

May 24, 2019

Contact: Jason McCullough, Superintendent

Mount Vernon ISD hires Art Briles as head football coach

MOUNT VERNON, TX—Art Briles will return to the Texas sidelines as Mount Vernon High School’s head

football coach this fall. The Mount Vernon ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve a two-year contract with Briles

at its May 24th board meeting. Briles comes to Mount Vernon after coaching Guelfi Fierenze, an American football

club in Florence, Italy. Prior to that, he was a 20-year veteran of Texas high school football and coached at three

Texas universities.

“We are pleased to welcome Coach Briles back home to Texas. He brings with him a wealth of not only football

experience but also life experience. He is passionate about investing in the lives of young people and helping them

to succeed both on the field and in life. After a thorough due diligence process and several earnest conversations,

we believe our students will benefit greatly from his skills and experience,” said Dr. Jason McCullough, Mount

Vernon ISD’s Superintendent of Schools.

Briles spoke of his enthusiasm for Texas high school football and returning to the game at Mount Vernon. “High

school football is a Texas institution. As a coach, it’s my first love. You’ll make no bigger impact in this world than

when you shape the lives of young people—one practice, one game, and one life at a time. I am excited to be

coaching at Mount Vernon this fall,” said Briles.

Legendary football coach Grant Teaff, former Executive Director of the American Football Coaches Association

and supervisor of the association’s Ethics Committee, offered an unqualified positive recommendation for Briles.

“I have known Art Briles for over 30 years as an extremely successful high school coach and through his years as

a college coach. I have observed him as a man, husband, father, grandfather, and as a coach, always forthright and

stellar,” said Teaff.

Teaff also noted that Briles never incurred a single recruiting infraction during his time at the collegiate level, and

previous supervisors and other references also provided strong recommendations. Briles is certified by the Texas

Education Association with both teaching and mid-management certifications, and meets the University

Interscholastic League’s coaching eligibility standards.

At Mount Vernon ISD, Briles joins a robust athletics department, rich with athletic success and committed to ethics,

sportsmanship, and compliance. Every Mount Vernon High School team sport reached the playoffs during the 2018-

2019 school year. The football team advanced to the third round of the state playoffs and has reached the playoffs

for the past three years. During the 2017-2018 school year, both girls and boys basketball teams reached the state

championship, with the girls winning the state title. The district administration includes a Title IX coordinator and

regular professional development with Title IX training for staff and administrators.

Reflecting on his move to Mount Vernon, Briles said, “I began my coaching career in the Friday night lights of

Texas high school football, and I’m looking forward to returning to my roots. I have learned many lessons during

my time as a coach. Some lessons are born out of success and others out of failure. But they all present opportunities

to grow, to learn, and to teach, as we strive for excellence both on and off the field.”

-30-