Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet in Special Session

AMENDED NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION
TIME: 1:00 P.M.
DATE: Tuesday, October 5, 2021
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At
118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.
- Invocation
- Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag
- AMERICAN FLAG:
- TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”
The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:
The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.
ORDER OF BUSINESS
- The Court To Declare A Quorum
- Consent Agenda.
- i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes.
- ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
- The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.
- Other County Business.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve Obligating The Funds Related To The American Rescue Plan From The US Treasury.
- $4,500,000 Will Be Allocated To The Trustee Facility In Response To COVID PANDEMIC For Public Health & The Health Of The General Inmate Population Of The Hopkins County Jail
- $1,719,040 Will Be Allocated For Public Sector Revenue Loss, To Be Spent On County General Infrastructure, Within “Road & Bridge For The Purchase Of Capital Assets/Heavy Equipment For Construction Of County Roads Or Bridge Repair
- $280,960 Will Be Allocated To Salary Replacement
- $500,000 To The Communication Tower Located In Martin Springs
- $25,225.94 Will Be Allocated To NETEX Transportation District Transportation By Rail
- $177,906.06 Will Be Obligated To Be Used As Retainage
- ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Purchase Of TWO M314 Excavators To Be Purchased From Holt Cat Under The Sourcewell, Contract # 032119-CAT For Precinct 2 And Precinct 4.
- The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.
- The Court To Consider Approving Grants.
- The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.
- The Court To Consider Contracts.
- i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Hopkins County Buildings.
- The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel Matters.
- The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset Request.
- The Court To Approve Resolutions And Proclamations.
- The Court To Adjourn.