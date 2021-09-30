Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet in Special Session

AMENDED NOTICE OF SPECIAL SESSION

TIME: 1:00 P.M.

DATE: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At

118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

Invocation Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

AMERICAN FLAG: TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action:

The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

ORDER OF BUSINESS

The Court To Declare A Quorum

Consent Agenda.

i) Approve Previous Meeting Minutes. ii) Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:

The Court To Consider Citizens Comments.

Other County Business.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve Obligating The Funds Related To The American Rescue Plan From The US Treasury. $4,500,000 Will Be Allocated To The Trustee Facility In Response To COVID PANDEMIC For Public Health & The Health Of The General Inmate Population Of The Hopkins County Jail $1,719,040 Will Be Allocated For Public Sector Revenue Loss, To Be Spent On County General Infrastructure, Within “Road & Bridge For The Purchase Of Capital Assets/Heavy Equipment For Construction Of County Roads Or Bridge Repair $280,960 Will Be Allocated To Salary Replacement $500,000 To The Communication Tower Located In Martin Springs $25,225.94 Will Be Allocated To NETEX Transportation District Transportation By Rail $177,906.06 Will Be Obligated To Be Used As Retainage ii) The Court To Consider And Approve The Purchase Of TWO M314 Excavators To Be Purchased From Holt Cat Under The Sourcewell, Contract # 032119-CAT For Precinct 2 And Precinct 4.

The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item Transfers.

The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial Statements.

The Court To Consider Approving Grants.

The Court To Consider Accepting Donations.

The Court To Consider Contracts.

i) The Court To Consider And Approve The Security Proposal With Firetrol Protection Systems For The Hopkins County Buildings.