Hopkins County COVID Update 10.01.20

Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Emergency Management reported a spike of 17 new positive cases of COVID 19 and 8 new recoveries. That brings the total to 378 cumulative cases with 291 total recoveries. There are currently 87 active cases and 8 patients in the Covid Unit of Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs.
Free Covid testing will continue today from 9 – 7pm and 9 – 5pm tomorrow at the Courthouse annex across from the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs on College Street. As of Wednesday night a total of 210 COVID tests have been performed at the testing center. Testing will continue next week during the same hours.
Hopkins County/Sulphur Springs Emergency Management
October 1, 2020 COVID-19 Update
17 new positive cases
8 new recoveries
378 cumulative cases
291 recoveries
87 active
8 patients in the COVID Unit
Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from
September 18, 2020 to September 25, 2020 at 3pm: 51… Not updated!
*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not
count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” As of 7pm Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, a total of 210 COVID tests have been
performed at the testing center located at 128-A Jefferson Street.