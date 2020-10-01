Hopkins County COVID Update 10.01.20

Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Emergency Management reported a spike of 17 new positive cases of COVID 19 and 8 new recoveries. That brings the total to 378 cumulative cases with 291 total recoveries. There are currently 87 active cases and 8 patients in the Covid Unit of Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs.

Free Covid testing will continue today from 9 – 7pm and 9 – 5pm tomorrow at the Courthouse annex across from the First Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs on College Street. As of Wednesday night a total of 210 COVID tests have been performed at the testing center. Testing will continue next week during the same hours.

Hopkins County/Sulphur Springs Emergency Management

October 1, 2020 COVID-19 Update

17 new positive cases

8 new recoveries

378 cumulative cases

291 recoveries

87 active

8 patients in the COVID Unit

Positive antigen tests from testing facilities within Hopkins County from

September 18, 2020 to September 25, 2020 at 3pm: 51… Not updated!

*These reflect Hopkins County residents only, will be reported weekly, will not

count towards state numbers, and will not be shown as “recovered.” As of 7pm Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, a total of 210 COVID tests have been

performed at the testing center located at 128-A Jefferson Street.