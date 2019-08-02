cypress basin hospice
Hopkins County Bookings

3 hours ago

Officials arrested 20-year-old Trent David Floyd Wolfe on two outstanding warrants for Forgery of a Financial Instrument.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Ashley Rex Hightower for Felony DWI with three or more priors. He was also charged with Possession of a Penalty Group III Controlled Substance.

Officials arrested 35-year-old Kristin Nicole Ramsey, of Heath, in Dallas on a Hopkins County warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was transported back to the Hopkins County Jail, where she is being held without bond.

