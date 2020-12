December 7, 2020 COVID-19 Update

As of November 22, 2020, DSHS will be providing weekly updates to the county

instead of daily. The DSHS most current reported numbers are as follows:

Molecular:

Cumulative 913

Recoveries 778

Active 79

Fatalities 56

Antigen (probables) since June 23rd:

Cumulative 923

Recoveries 773

Active 150

23 patients in the COVID Unit

As of 5pm Saturday, December 5, 2020, a total of 4,942 COVID tests have been

performed at the testing center located at 128-A Jefferson Street