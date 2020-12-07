Paris Police Report Monday (Dec 07)

Tykedra Anderson

Paris Police responded to the 1700-block of Lamar Ave at 10:39 Friday morning about fraud. A clerk said that Tykedra Anderson attempted to cash a check that did not belong to her. The investigation revealed that the victim had recently had other checks cashed without their permission. Anderson was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument. She is in Lamar County Jail.

Marie Cekalske | Jose Cervantes

Paris Police responded to shots fired in the 800-block of E. Polk St Saturday morning at 1:18. Officers located a white Buick SUV that someone had shot several times. The investigation revealed that Marie Cekalske and Jose Cervantes were the shooters, and the SUV belonged to her ex-husband’s girlfriend, parked in front of his residence. Police arrested Cekalske and Cervantes and charged them with criminal mischief over $2,500 but less than $30,000 and public intoxication. They added a charge of burglary of a residence to Cekalske because she forced her way into her ex-husband’s home and assaulted him. Both are in Lamar County Jail.

Jake Darren Briggle

Officers arrested Jake Darren Briggle, 31, of Paris, was arrested at 2:57 Saturday afternoon in the 2400-block of N. Main. Officers located Briggle in a vehicle and found he had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and inside his care was methamphetamine. Police charged Briggle with possession of a controlled substance, and he is in Lamar County Jail.

Tonya Kay Vining

Police arrested Tonya Kay Vining, 43, of Colorado City, Texas, in the 2300-block of N. Main St at 8:26 Saturday night. Officers were working a possible theft call at that location, and Vining was the suspect. Vining was located in her vehicle and gave consent for searching her car that turned up methamphetamine, THC oil, and marijuana. They charged Vining with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 178 calls for service and arrested ten people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Dec 6).