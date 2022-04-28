Hopkins County Freedom Ball – Saturday May 21m 2020 6pm Hopkins County Civic Center

This is a very special event that includes dinner, dancing, and a patriotic guest speaker. We honor and thank our Veterans and family members for their sacrifice. Civilians are welcome to help celebrate our Veterans.

Your attendance is wonderful way to show that you care about our veterans.

The funds raised at this event will:

1: Buy a transport van for the Hopkins County Veterans Service Office to further our efforts in aiding the veterans and surviving spouses that we serve.

2: Fund College Scholarships and job training for veterans in Hopkins County.

3: Engrave Unfunded names on the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial Wall

4: Assist with the upkeep of the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial

Dress code is formal to business casual (Suits and button downs welcome)

Tickets are $125 ea and are available at Tully Insurance or Danny Davis in the Veterans Service Office.