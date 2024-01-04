Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Snowflake Campaign Makes Equipment Purchase Possible

Sulphur Springs, TX – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce that due to the generosity of individual donors and a grant from the CHRISTUS Foundation, the SureWash GO Portable Hand Hygiene Training Station has been funded! This new equipment will aid CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs with training new employees and refreshing current employees as to the proper handwashing technique. But most importantly, it will help keep hospital patients safe.

The Foundation would like to thank each and every donor for making this equipment purchase possible. Foundation Board Chair Maleta Reynolds shared, “We are all so blessed to live in a community that joins together to support our local healthcare workers. Participation in the annual Snowflake Campaign really does make a difference in our local healthcare. We are so appreciative of all the donors!”

The Snowflake Campaign is the latest version of the Lights of Life Campaign that started with local donors funding lights on the hospital Christmas tree. The lights later became luminaries, and a few years ago the luminaries were updated to snowflakes. This annual campaign is a meaningful way to honor or memorialize friends and loved ones while helping improve local healthcare.

The training station costs approximately $15,000. Thanks to local donors and the grant, it will soon be training CMF-SS staff.

To learn more about the Foundation’s Snowflake Campaign visit the website at Snowflake2023.givesmart.com or call 903-438-4799.