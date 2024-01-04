Roan Oak Masonic Lodge Awards Six PJC Nursing Scholarships (from Paris and Sulphur Springs)

“It’s always a great pleasure to work with PJC and their nursing program,” said Tapp.

Receiving the scholarships were Kelsey Evans, Crystal Fuller, and Isaac Castillo of Paris; Leticia Hernandez of Sulphur Springs, Jordan Martin of Powderly, and Brenda Martinez of Blossom.

“This allows me to cover costs for my nursing career,” said Castillo, “and it takes away stress and allows me to keep going.”

“Because of this scholarship, I am able to complete nursing school and still take care of my kids at home,” said Evans.

Roan Oak Lodge #860 is chartered through the Grand Lodge of Texas, AF&AM, and raises funds through an annual Fish Fry and pancake breakfast.

“The scholarship takes a big financial burden off and helps me further my education,” said Martinez.

“This is fun,” said Roan Oak’s Thomas, “and it goes to a good cause and supports our community. It’s a privilege to do this every year.”

For more information about scholarships at Paris Junior College, call 903-782-0425; call 903-782-0734 for PJC’s Health Occupations Division.

“We’re always appreciative of the Roan Oak Masonic Lodge’s support of our students,” said PJC Director of Nursing Tamera Lewis. “We’re very grateful. This is a wonderful partnership that goes back a long way.”