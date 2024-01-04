Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Roan Oak Masonic Lodge Awards Six PJC Nursing Scholarships (from Paris and Sulphur Springs)

 

 

Shown, from left, are Roan Oak Masonic Lodge Senior Deacon Pat Thomas, Worshipful Master Logan Thomas, Master of Ceremonies/Scholarship Chairman Alan Tapp; nursing students Kelsey Evans, Crystal Fuller, Leticia Hernandez, Jordan Martin, Brenda Martinez, and Isaac Castillo; Director of Nursing Tamera Lewis; Dr. Michael Erny, Vice President of Workforce Education; and Dr. Pam Anglin, former PJC President.

The Roan Oak Masonic Lodge #860 of Garretts Bluff helped six Paris Junior College nursing students breathe easier last month when they awarded them $500 scholarships. Present to bestow the scholarships were Worshipful Master Logan Thomas, Senior Deacon Pat Thomas, and Master of Ceremonies/Scholarship Committee Chair Alan Tapp.

“It’s always a great pleasure to work with PJC and their nursing program,” said Tapp.
Receiving the scholarships were Kelsey Evans, Crystal Fuller, and Isaac Castillo of Paris; Leticia Hernandez of Sulphur Springs, Jordan Martin of Powderly, and Brenda Martinez of Blossom.
“This allows me to cover costs for my nursing career,” said Castillo, “and it takes away stress and allows me to keep going.”
“Because of this scholarship, I am able to complete nursing school and still take care of my kids at home,” said Evans.
Roan Oak Lodge #860 is chartered through the Grand Lodge of Texas, AF&AM, and raises funds through an annual Fish Fry and pancake breakfast.
“The scholarship takes a big financial burden off and helps me further my education,” said Martinez.
“This is fun,” said Roan Oak’s Thomas, “and it goes to a good cause and supports our community. It’s a privilege to do this every year.”
For more information about scholarships at Paris Junior College, call 903-782-0425; call 903-782-0734 for PJC’s Health Occupations Division.
“We’re always appreciative of the Roan Oak Masonic Lodge’s support of our students,” said PJC Director of Nursing Tamera Lewis. “We’re very grateful. This is a wonderful partnership that goes back a long way.”

