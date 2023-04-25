Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Sulphur Springs police responded to a hotel after receiving a call about a possibly intoxicated person waving his arms and staggering near the road. Officers made contact with Jackson Daniel Delich and determined he was possibly a danger to himself and others. He was arrested for Public Intoxication and a search of his suitcase turned up black tar heroin and a quantity of methamphetamine and he was also charged with narcotics offenses.

Nina Gibson Masters was arrested on motions to revoke bond for Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair an investigation. She remains in the Hopkins County jail.