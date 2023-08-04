Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Cumby police stopped a car on I-30 for speeding and the driver, Edward Lee Henderson , told the officer he was a marijuana farmer in Oklahoma. A probable cause search turned up 45 grams of THC gummies. Bond was set at $35,000 on a charge of Possession of more than 4 but less than 400 grams of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone.

Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested THursday in Hopkins County on Burleson warrants for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000 and Fraudulent use or Possession of Identifying Information. He has been released after posting an unspecified bond.