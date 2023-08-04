Paris Area Events This Weekend

Lamar County Young Life is hosting a benefit Clay Shoot tomorrow at Fasken Ranch located 7225 County Road 42500 in Paris. Registration is at 8am and shooting begins at 8:30 . The event is limited to 30 – 5 person teams and the cost is $500 per team. Fees cover 100 targets. All proceeds benefit Young Life – a non – denominational out reach for teens. For more information call Jordon Walker at 903-517-0370.

The Paris Can – Can Follies are tonight and Saturday at the Ray Karrer Theater at Paris Junior College. The show features local talent and will Benefit the “100 Club.” Tickets are $30.00 and are available at East Texas Broadcasting, Peeples Insurance on Collegiate, The Paris News, and Brookshires.

Local businesses, organizations and individuals are teaming up with the City of Paris for a “Back to-School Event” to ensure that all area students have what they need to do their best in the upcoming school year. The Back-to-School Event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. tomorrow at Love Civic Center. Many local retailers have donated products or financial resources for the event, and several plan to assist with distribution. Some local hairstylists will offer free haircuts on-site, and City Square will have clothing items available. Drawings for great prizes donated by local businesses will be held throughout the event.

The first annual Red River Fun Fest is tomorrow from 5-10pm at the Red River Review Center for the Arts. It will feature Live Music, Food, Stand Up Comedy, Karaoke, Bouncy Houses, Giveaways, Vendors and more! For more information contact Laura Risinger at 903-395-7334. The Clarksville Youth Connection, and BSA Troop & Pack 1809 are hosting you the event