Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Gary Lee Gibson was arrested in Hopkins County Wednesday on a warrant for theft of property less than $2500 with 2 or more prior convictions, enhancing the crime. He was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Brayden Dean Law was arrested Wednesday  on 4 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. HE was also charged with a misdemeanor marijuana offense.

Jeffrey Alan Odle was arrested Wednesday in Hopkins County on a warrant for Possession of more than 4g  but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. NO bond information was available.

Jerry Lynn Lowry of Brookston was arrested by Paris police on a Hopkins County warrant. He was transported to the Hopkins County jail  where he was booked for Surety off Bond for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance.

