Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Deputies arrested Jayden Lyn Mishael Thomas for Aggravated Assault With a Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a date, family, or household member. They disclosed no other information. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail.

Hayden Lynn Foreman was arrested in Hopkins County Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Parole. The county did not release any other information, and he’s in the Hopkins County Jail.

Payton Chenaria Kerr was arrested in Hopkins County for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They released no other information.

