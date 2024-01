Margaret Lannette Gunter was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation she was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report she was being held in the county jail.

Heather Ann Lisenby was arrested in Titus County on three outstanding warrants. She was transported back from Mt Pleasant and booked into the Hopkins County for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Dallas Warrants for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and DWI with 3 or more priors.