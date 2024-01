The former Commander of a Stephens County, Oklahoma VFW post pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud. Sixty-five-year-old Michael Colley admitted to stealing more than $40,000 from the VFW post in Duncan between January of 2019 to June of 2021. He said he used the money for his personal bills and at casinos. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 at sentencing.