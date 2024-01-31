ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Michael Lyle Gall was has been arrested in Hopkins County. HE was charged on a warrant with Violation of the Probation he was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Theresa Glenn was arrested for Possession of more than 4oz but less than 5 pounds of Marijuana. She’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Kenneth Marques Crowell was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on Sunday  for Possession of Amphetamine and Sale of Amphetamine. The warrants had been issued by the US Marshals Service. He remains in jail.

