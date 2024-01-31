Wednesday’s Sports

Photo- Myrodge McGill / UIW (6-13 1-5) at A&M Commerce (7-13 1-6) at 7:00 pm

NBA

Wednesday

Pelicans (26-21) at Houston Rockets (22-24) at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (26-21) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (33-14) at 7:00 pm

Magic (24-23) at San Antonio Spurs (10-37) at 7:00 pm

Nuggets (33-15) at Oklahoma City Thunder (32-15) at 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Tuesday

No. 8 Kansas (17-4 5-3) 83 – Oklahoma State (9-12 1-7) 54

No. 25 TCU (16-5 5-3) 85 – No. 15 Texas Tech (16-4 5-2) 79

No. 23 Oklahoma (16-5 4-4) 73 – Kansas State (14-7 4-4) 53

Wednesday

No. 18 Baylor (14-5 3-3) at Orlando UCF (12-7 3-4) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

UIW (6-13 1-5) at A&M Commerce (7-13 1-6) at 7:00 pm

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team closes out a busy month of January on Wednesday night when the Lions welcome UIW to close out a three-game home stand.

NCAAW

Wednesday

No. 2 Kansas State (20-1 9-0) at Norman Oklahoma (13-6 7-1) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Swim Team competed at the district meet in Texarkana on Saturday, January 27. MPHS will send four swimmers in five events to the regional meet at the New Caney ISD Natatorium on February 9-10. Senior Sophie Greco was the district champion in the 50-yard Freestyle and placed second in the 100 Backstroke, missing first place by just one one-hundredth of a second. Her first and second-place finishes will advance her to the regional meet in both events.

The biennial University Interscholastic League will release its reclassification and realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years on Thursday, February 1, at 9:00 am. The new alignments, established by enrollment figures submitted to the UIL by its member schools in October, will serve as the football districts for the next two school years. Region VIII in Mt Pleasant is the site for most of Northeast Texas. The conference cutoff numbers are as follows:

6A 2275 and above

5A 1315 – 2274

4A 545 – 1314

3A 254 – 544

2A 105 – 253

1A 104.9 and below

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I 61.5 – 104.9

1A Division II 61.4 and below

2A Division I 181.5 – 253

2A Division II 105 – 181.4

3A Division I 369 – 544

3A Division II 254 – 368

4A Division I 957 – 1314

4A Division II 545 – 956

5A Division 1 1903 – 2274

5A Division 2 1315 – 1902

BASKETBALL

Tuesday

BOYS

Athens 54 – Brownsboro 41

Atlanta 53 – New Boston 47

Beckville 57 – Joaquin 38

Big Sandy 74 – Union Grove 30

Caddo Mills 81 – Farmersville 50

Carthage 48 – Henderson 42

Celina 66 – Anna 60

Center 55 – Gilmer 36

Chapel Hill MP 75 – Mt Vernon 37

Chapel Hill TY 55 – Spring Hill 48

Commerce 62 – Grand Saline 41

Dodd City 76 – PTAA 32

Edgewood 45 – Chisum 37

Hallsville 71 – Pine Tree 44

Hawkins 75 – Harleton 35

Honey Grove 53 – Bland 29

Hooks 93 – Redwater 45

No. 4 Lancaster 88 – Ennis 32

Leonard 56 – Blue Ridge 42

Lone Oak 61 – Prairiland 42

Mabank 43 – Van 36

Martins Mill 51 – Frankston 36

McLeod 68 – Ore City 35

No. 21 Mt Pleasant 71 – Texas High 39

New Diana 64 – Hughes Springs 39

Overton 64 – Mt Enterprise 35

Red Oak 73 – Terrell 12

Rivercrest 42 – Bowie 32

Sabine 63 – White Oak 36

Saltillo 51 – Yantis 46

Sam Rayburn 69 – Trenton 20

Savoy 48 – Campbell 42

Shelbyville 45 – Garrison 39

No. 18 Sherman 71 – Greenville 66

Sulphur Bluff 43 – Avery 42

Sulphur Springs 42 – Paris 38

Tom Bean 51 – Celeste 47

West Mesquite 64 – North Mesquite 44

Winnsboro 52 – Mineola 45

Wolfe City 39 – Whitewright 29

GIRLS

Anna 66 – Celina 43

Atlanta 67 – New Boston 32

Aubrey 38 – Van Alstyne 34

No. 13 Brownsboro 46 – Athens 20

Carlisle 61 – Leverett’s Chapel 16

Carthage 50 – Henderson 41

Celeste 36 – Tom Bean 33

Center 47 – Gilmer 46

Chapel Hill TY 52 – Spring Hill 18

Commerce 69 – Grand Saline 33

Cooper 61 – Cumby 20

Detroit 30 – Maud 19

Dobie 42 – Sam Rayburn 40

Edgewood 55 – Chisum 28

Farmersville 58 – Caddo Mills 40

Garrison 51 – Shelbyville 48

Gladewater 73 – Daingerfield 30

Harts Bluff 35 – Clarksville 25

Hooks 69 – Redwater 9

Huntsville 62 – Nacogdoches 21

Kaufman 46 – Ford 27

Leonard 45 – Blue Ridge 31

Martins Mill 73 – Frankston 29

No. 17 Mesquite Horn 55 – Rockwall-Heath 46

Mt Vernon 41 – Chapel Hill MP 22

New Diana 64 – Hughes Springs 23

North Forney 48 – No. 19 Mesquite 45

Pittsburg 64 – Liberty-Eylau 37

No. 21 Princeton 46 – Lovejoy 39

Queen City 72 – DeKalb 40

Rivercrest 34 – Bowie 24

Sulphur Springs 52 – Paris 35

No. 12 Sunnyvale 80 – Community 27

Texas High 47 – Mt Pleasant 40

Troup 52 – Elysian Fields 26

Tyler Lions 85 – Marshall 50

Union Grove 42 – Big Sandy 14

Whitehouse 49 – Longview 40

No. 18 Winnsboro 86 – Mineola 38