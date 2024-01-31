Wednesday’s Sports

Photo- Myrodge McGill / UIW (6-13 1-5) at A&M Commerce (7-13 1-6) at 7:00 pm
NBA
Wednesday
Pelicans (26-21) at Houston Rockets (22-24) at 7:00 pm
Mavericks (26-21) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (33-14) at 7:00 pm
Magic (24-23) at San Antonio Spurs (10-37) at 7:00 pm
Nuggets (33-15) at Oklahoma City Thunder (32-15) at 7:00 pm
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Tuesday
No. 8 Kansas (17-4 5-3) 83 – Oklahoma State (9-12 1-7) 54
No. 25 TCU (16-5 5-3) 85 – No. 15 Texas Tech (16-4 5-2) 79
No. 23 Oklahoma (16-5 4-4) 73 – Kansas State (14-7 4-4) 53
Wednesday
No. 18 Baylor (14-5 3-3) at Orlando UCF (12-7 3-4) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
UIW (6-13 1-5) at A&M Commerce (7-13 1-6) at 7:00 pm
The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team closes out a busy month of January on Wednesday night when the Lions welcome UIW to close out a three-game home stand.
NCAAW
Wednesday
No. 2 Kansas State (20-1 9-0) at Norman Oklahoma (13-6 7-1) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Swim Team competed at the district meet in Texarkana on Saturday, January 27. MPHS will send four swimmers in five events to the regional meet at the New Caney ISD Natatorium on February 9-10. Senior Sophie Greco was the district champion in the 50-yard Freestyle and placed second in the 100 Backstroke, missing first place by just one one-hundredth of a second. Her first and second-place finishes will advance her to the regional meet in both events.
The biennial University Interscholastic League will release its reclassification and realignment for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years on Thursday, February 1, at 9:00 am. The new alignments, established by enrollment figures submitted to the UIL by its member schools in October, will serve as the football districts for the next two school years. Region VIII in Mt Pleasant is the site for most of Northeast Texas. The conference cutoff numbers are as follows:
6A 2275 and above
5A 1315 – 2274
4A 545 – 1314
3A 254 – 544
2A 105 – 253
1A 104.9 and below
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
1A Division I 61.5 – 104.9
1A Division II 61.4 and below
2A Division I 181.5 – 253
2A Division II 105 – 181.4
3A Division I 369 – 544
3A Division II 254 – 368
4A Division I 957 – 1314
4A Division II 545 – 956
5A Division 1 1903 – 2274
5A Division 2 1315 – 1902
BASKETBALL
Tuesday
BOYS
Athens 54 – Brownsboro 41
Atlanta 53 – New Boston 47
Beckville 57 – Joaquin 38
Big Sandy 74 – Union Grove 30
Caddo Mills 81 – Farmersville 50
Carthage 48 – Henderson 42
Celina 66 – Anna 60
Center 55 – Gilmer 36
Chapel Hill MP 75 – Mt Vernon 37
Chapel Hill TY 55 – Spring Hill 48
Commerce 62 – Grand Saline 41
Dodd City 76 – PTAA 32
Edgewood 45 – Chisum 37
Hallsville 71 – Pine Tree 44
Hawkins 75 – Harleton 35
Honey Grove 53 – Bland 29
Hooks 93 – Redwater 45
No. 4 Lancaster 88 – Ennis 32
Leonard 56 – Blue Ridge 42
Lone Oak 61 – Prairiland 42
Mabank 43 – Van 36
Martins Mill 51 – Frankston 36
McLeod 68 – Ore City 35
No. 21 Mt Pleasant 71 – Texas High 39
New Diana 64 – Hughes Springs 39
Overton 64 – Mt Enterprise 35
Red Oak 73 – Terrell 12
Rivercrest 42 – Bowie 32
Sabine 63 – White Oak 36
Saltillo 51 – Yantis 46
Sam Rayburn 69 – Trenton 20
Savoy 48 – Campbell 42
Shelbyville 45 – Garrison 39
No. 18 Sherman 71 – Greenville 66
Sulphur Bluff 43 – Avery 42
Sulphur Springs 42 – Paris 38
Tom Bean 51 – Celeste 47
West Mesquite 64 – North Mesquite 44
Winnsboro 52 – Mineola 45
Wolfe City 39 – Whitewright 29
GIRLS
Anna 66 – Celina 43
Atlanta 67 – New Boston 32
Aubrey 38 – Van Alstyne 34
No. 13 Brownsboro 46 – Athens 20
Carlisle 61 – Leverett’s Chapel 16
Carthage 50 – Henderson 41
Celeste 36 – Tom Bean 33
Center 47 – Gilmer 46
Chapel Hill TY 52 – Spring Hill 18
Commerce 69 – Grand Saline 33
Cooper 61 – Cumby 20
Detroit 30 – Maud 19
Dobie 42 – Sam Rayburn 40
Edgewood 55 – Chisum 28
Farmersville 58 – Caddo Mills 40
Garrison 51 – Shelbyville 48
Gladewater 73 – Daingerfield 30
Harts Bluff 35 – Clarksville 25
Hooks 69 – Redwater 9
Huntsville 62 – Nacogdoches 21
Kaufman 46 – Ford 27
Leonard 45 – Blue Ridge 31
Martins Mill 73 – Frankston 29
No. 17 Mesquite Horn 55 – Rockwall-Heath 46
Mt Vernon 41 – Chapel Hill MP 22
New Diana 64 – Hughes Springs 23
North Forney 48 – No. 19 Mesquite 45
Pittsburg 64 – Liberty-Eylau 37
No. 21 Princeton 46 – Lovejoy 39
Queen City 72 – DeKalb 40
Rivercrest 34 – Bowie 24
Sulphur Springs 52 – Paris 35
No. 12 Sunnyvale 80 – Community 27
Texas High 47 – Mt Pleasant 40
Troup 52 – Elysian Fields 26
Tyler Lions 85 – Marshall 50
Union Grove 42 – Big Sandy 14
Whitehouse 49 – Longview 40
No. 18 Winnsboro 86 – Mineola 38