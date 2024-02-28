ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Jesus Corral Barriga was arrested Tuesday in Hopkins County for Criminally Negligent Homicide. NO other information has been released as of the latest report. He remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Amy Nicole Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday for Violation of the Probation she was on for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. No bond was announced and at last report she was being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Juan Ramon Gutierrez was arrested on two counts of Abandoning or Endangers a Child with an imminent risk of Bodily Injury.  NO details have been released and he remains in the Hopkins County jail.

