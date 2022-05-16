Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Fifty-one-year-old Timothy Alan Goss was arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail awaiting arraignment and no bond has been set at this time.

Fifty-two-year-old Todd Patrick Harrigan was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation he was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set.

Hopkins County deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs and became suspicious of the driver after smelling marijuana. A search resulted in the seizure of marijuana, Ecstasy, THC, crack cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms. Fifty-one-year-old Melissa Lynn Michelson of Round Rock was arrested on multiple drug charges. mugshot not available