Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Timothy Alan Goss

Fifty-one-year-old Timothy Alan Goss was arrested for Possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail awaiting arraignment and no bond has been set at this  time. 

Todd Patrick Harrigan

Fifty-two-year-old Todd Patrick Harrigan was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of Probation he was on for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set. 

Hopkins County deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding on Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs and became suspicious of the driver after smelling marijuana. A search resulted in the seizure of marijuana, Ecstasy, THC, crack cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms. Fifty-one-year-old Melissa Lynn Michelson of Round Rock was arrested on multiple drug charges.  mugshot not available

