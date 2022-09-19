Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Mark Douglas Kelly

Sulphur Springs Police conducted a traffic stop and became suspicious of the driver, 18-year-old Mark Douglas Kelly, because of the officer’s answers concerning his travel plans and his extreme nervousness. A records check showed that Kelly had a warrant for Violation of the Probation for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and they arrested him. His bond is $250,000.

Hopkins County Deputies arrested 42-year-old Matthew Lynn Snyder for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Insurance Fraud of More than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They have not released any other information nor set his bond amount. Mugshot Not Available

Deputies arrested 32-two-year-old Brandon Torrel Epps on multiple felony charges. His b is $50,000 on Escape, Forgery, and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle. Mugshot Not Available

Hopkins County arrested 51-year-old Cambron Perez-Reyna for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance and another narcotics violation. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshot Not Available