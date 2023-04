Michael Patrick Coker-Dwyer was arrested in Hopkins County on a Kansas warrant for Identity theft. No bond information or other details have been released and he remains in the Hopkins County jail.

Micah Isaiah Hopson was arrested for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. He’s being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Slade Alan Yarbrough was arrested in Hopkins County for Violating the Probation he was on for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation.