Hopkins County Prepared For Eclipse

Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County Officials, and the Chamber of Commerce have been preparing for two years for today when the area is in the path of totality for the total eclipse. Officials expect an extra 40,000 to 50,000 people, and law enforcement is all hands on deck to keep things safe and under control. Extra first responders will be on duty, and law enforcement will even use air patrol to see which areas need monitoring.

There are many activities planned in the Sulphur Springs area for today. Visit http://totaleclipsesstx.com/ for more information.