Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

 

Stephanie Lynn Goss was arrested in Hopkins County Saturday. She was charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child with Criminal Negligence. At last report she was in the Hopkins County jail.

Ulisis Imo Iroas was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. He was booked in the Hopkins County jail  for Violating the Probation he was on for felony Driving While Intoxicated.

Juan Pineda-Contresas was booked into the Hopkins County jail Saturday. He was charged with Possession of a controlled Substance.

