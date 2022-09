Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale today at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks, and online at HopkinsChamber.org. They are also available at the Chamber office. This year, tickets are $8 each, or four tickets for $28. Quart tickets are $15 this year purchased at the Chamber office or on the day of the stew, which is Saturday, Oct. 22.