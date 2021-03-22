HOPKINS COUNTY STILL NEEDS YOUR HELP!

From Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom

BY REPORTING DAMAGES CAUSED BY LAST MONTH’S WINTER STORM, WE CAN HELP EACH OTHER by filling out the form below. In doing this, you can help your neighbor. Those with insurance can help those without insurance.

In order for Hopkins County to qualify for the next level of FEMA funding, IT IS IMPORTANT you complete the form using the link below.

The Category IA (Individual Assistance) for damages incurred during the Winter Weather Event of 2021 documentation of financial impact is required.

If you have sustained individual property and/or business damages, please use the link below and complete the form. At least one photo is required to submit.

IT IS IMPORTANT to remember, you will not be eligible for personal or business financial assistance from FEMA funding until Hopkins County is moved to the next level.

https://survey123.arcgis.com/…/eb1ab4928205490182896d86..