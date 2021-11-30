Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Blue Santa Toy Drive

The Annual Hopkins County Blue Santa Toy Drive continues with a 2-day toy drop-off in the Walmart Parking lot in Sulphur Springs. The hours will be from 7am-7pm today and tomorrow. Local law enforcement will be there as well as Blue Santa himself. New and unwrapped toys or money is needed. There are approximately 2400 children on the list to receive gifts.

Fresh Barbeque made by Pastor CJ Duffey and Choice Hospice will be available at the Blue Santa Toy drive in the Walmart parking lot. A BBQ sandwich lunch is available today and tomorrow for only $5 at the Blue Santa site, and can also be ordered by phone. Those ordering 5 or more sandwiches can have them delivered to their home or business by law enforcement. You can call 903- 366-6629 to order or for more information.