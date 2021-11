Thirty-four-year-old Brian Chace Bass was arrested in Hopkins County on two felony Surety Off Bond warrants. The charges involved Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence. No new bond has been set.

Nineteen-year-old Zavier Ahmad Rollerson was arrested in Hopkins County for Violation of the Probation he was on for Aggravated Robbery. He’s being held without bond.