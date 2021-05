Despite torrential rain and winds that were at one time clocked at nearly 90mph, Hopkins County for the most part survived with very little damage, and no injuries. A few trees were downed and there were numerous limbs on area roads. City work crews found only three trees that were blocking the road. County crews found a tree across the interstate that was moved by deputies. Trees were removed from County Road 4760, County Road 4761 and County Road 2310.