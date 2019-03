Ami Parbs was taking her child to a gymnastics meet Saturday when they spotted someone transporting a horse in the back of a regular pickup truck. Not in a trailer, in the bed of the pickup. They were a Corrigan south of Lufkin on U.S. 59. The owner pulled into a fast food restaurant, and a DPS officer was talking with him. Their video on Facebook went viral, and KHOU 11 picked up the story.