An East Texas horse rustling operation has been broken up. Luke McGinn of Grapeland was arrested in Trinity County when he was caught with a trailer load of horses that did not belong to him. Investigators also found a stash of drugs often used to calm animals during transport. McGinn faces charges of theft of cattle, horses or exotic livestock and cruelty to livestock. They also found a stash of meth in his truck that was not for the horses, so he also faces felony drug charges.