Hot And Humid

North and Central Texas



Both a Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning are in effect across the region through Wednesday evening. Ensure you are staying safe if spending time outdoors. Drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, and remember to wear light clothing.



Hot and dry weather continues through the end of the week, with a cold front arriving later on Friday and Friday evening. Temperatures will slowly come down before the cold front as the upper high weakens, then cools off into the 90s on Saturday after the front passes. Low chances for showers and storms are possible late Friday night and Saturday. An elevated fire threat will exist each afternoon along and west of I-35 due to hot and breezy conditions that coincide with low afternoon humidity.



A weak front will bring a slight cool-down and a little chance of storms this weekend. It will still be hot but not as oppressive as the preceding days.

HEAT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8:00 pm WEDNESDAY

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE…Red River Valley into far eastern North and Central

Texas.

* WHEN…Until 8:00 pm Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work. If heat overcomes anyone, move them to a cool and shady location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire Four-State region through 8:00 pm Wednesday, with maximum heat index values peaking in the 105 to 110-degree range. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to spend time outdoors!



Sweltering and humid conditions are expected again today, with high temperatures topping out in the mid and upper 90s to lower triple digits. As a result, a Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday evening, with future extensions likely and warning upgrades possible.

Today and Tonight

Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 8:00 pm Wednesday. Afternoon heat index values should range between 105 to 109 degrees.

Wednesday through Monday

Upper-level ridging will remain throughout the week, with extended heat headlines likely into the weekend. Most of the region will reach at least Heat Advisory criteria and Excessive Heat warnings are possible. Thunderstorm chances will also return into the weekend as upper-level ridging begins to break down.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.