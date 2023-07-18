Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA 2K24 Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets. That was the Cavaliers’ first title since the summer league went to a tournament format in 2013. Mobley was voted game MVP, more than making up for not being selected to the all-tournament team.

MLB

Monday

Rangers (56-39) 3 – Rays (60-37) 2

Aroldis Chapman’s first win since being traded to Texas came after the hard-throwing Cuban unleashed the two fastest pitches of the Statcast era for the Rangers. A 100-mph fastball from Pete Fairbanks sank the Tampa Bay Rays the opener of a series matching AL division leaders. Chapman (5-2), acquired from Kansas City in a trade late last month, threw a pair of 102.8 mph sinkers while striking out the side in the ninth. The 35-year-old left-hander’s first win with Texas came two days after his first save for the Rangers when he threw the previous fastest Statcast pitch for the club at 102.5 mph in a 2-0 victory over Cleveland.

Tuesday

Rays (60-37) at Arlington Rangers (56-39) at 7:05 pm

Astros (52-42) at Denver Rockies (36-58) at 7:40 pm

Shohei Ohtani tapped the ball 403 feet to the center of Angel’s Stadium Monday. He sent his bat flipping five times between the batter’s box and the dugout at first. It was a game-tying homer checking in at his major-league-leading 35th.

COLLEGE

This fall, the ACC will begin airing football and basketball events on the CW Network, a new addition to the league’s Saturday broadcast schedule. The CW has secured the rights to 50 ACC games, beginning Sep 9 with Pitt’s football game against Cincinnati. Thirteen ACC football games will air Saturdays on the CW, which will broadcast 28 ACC men’s and women’s basketball games throughout December, January, and February. The ACC will have men’s basketball doubleheaders on the CW every Saturday and women’s basketball doubleheaders on Sunday afternoons.