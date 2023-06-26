Hot This Week

North and Central Texas



A Heat Advisory is in effect for North and Central Texas until 8:00 pm Tuesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will result in peak heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees today and Tuesday afternoon. It will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Ensure heat safety by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent rest breaks in the shade or air conditioning. And remember, NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!



Triple-digit heat is expected across North and Central Texas this week. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will generally allow heat index values to climb to 104-110 degrees each afternoon. There will be a need for Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in many areas, so check back frequently for more updates as they become available.

Today and Tonight

There is a low chance for thunderstorms overnight, mainly northeast of a Bonham to Sulphur Springs line this morning. Gusty winds and frequent lightning would be the main threats.

Tuesday through Sunday

Hot and humid weather will continue through the end of the week, resulting in a continued threat of heat-related illnesses.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.