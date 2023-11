Republicans Brent Money and Jill Dutton are in a runoff to replace expelled former State Rep. Bryan Slaton in State House District 2. The runoff date hasn’t been announced yet, but will be held sometime in February. The winner will finish Slaton’s term, which runs through January 2025. But – the winner- and possibly both candidates, will have to campaign again a month later in the March 2024 primary, seeking a regular two-year term.