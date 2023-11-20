Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Black Friday Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center

Alyssa Renee Cockrum was arrested Sunday for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of Vehicles, and Failure to Identify by Giving False Information. At the last report, there was no bail, and she was in the Hopkins County Jail.

John Earnest Lancaster was arrested Saturday in Hopkins County. Deputies charged him with Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the county jail.

Chrissie Nicole Turner was arrested Saturday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, she was in the Hopkins County Jail.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved