Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Alyssa Renee Cockrum was arrested Sunday for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of Vehicles, and Failure to Identify by Giving False Information. At the last report, there was no bail, and she was in the Hopkins County Jail.

John Earnest Lancaster was arrested Saturday in Hopkins County. Deputies charged him with Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the county jail.

Chrissie Nicole Turner was arrested Saturday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. At last report, she was in the Hopkins County Jail.