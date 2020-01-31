How Much It Costs To Air A Commercial During The 2020 Super Bowl

Fox Sports has sold all of its Super Bowl commercial slots for Super Bowl LIV, in Miami on Sunday. And that adds up to a lot of dough. For this year’s football fest, Fox is reportedly charging approximately $5-million-to-$5.6 million for premiums ads early in the game, when the world is watching in staggering numbers. The ads before and after the game go for a pretty penny, too, ranging from $2-$3 million. Compare that to 2008, when a half-minute in-game Super Bowl commercial sold for about $2.7 million. And that doesn’t even count what the companies who bought a slot paid for the actual cost of making the commercial, to begin with.

“The overlooked wider cost is producing the commercial, which would have cost about $750,000, plus incidental charges, including travel, lodging and funding viewing parties,” says Mitch Goldstone, chief executive officer at ScanMyPhotos.com, in Irvine, California. “So it’s really much more than just the fee to broadcast a commercial during the Super Bowl. This is the first time a network has sold out its Super Bowl commercial slots since 2013, when, once again, Fox sold all of its Super Bowl ads by December for a game that was played in early February.

Who’s forking over the cash for this year’s Super Bowl advertisements?

Politicians at the highest level are buying air time on Super Bowl Sunday. Both President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, running for president as a Democrat, will have ads up on the screen for Super Sunday.

On the corporate front, Anheuser-Busch is expected to be a big buyer on Super Sunday, reportedly securing four 60-second ads highlighting not just Budweiser beer, but a new ad shining a light on Bud Light Seltzer and a commercial for its new Michelob entry, Pure Gold.

Cheetos is back after a decade-long absence with a new ad featuring iconic rapper MC Hammer, with ads reportedly spotlighting Cheetos’ newest snack, Cheetos Popcorn. Another Super Sunday mainstay, Doritos, will air a 30-second commercial with singers Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus singing the former’s big hit, “Old Town Road,” for the company’s Cool Ranch Doritos brand.

Hyundai, Kia, and Audi are all airing ads aimed at car buyers, while Facebook is entering the Super Bowl commercial fray featuring Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock touting the social media’s brand to tens of millions of consumers.

Meanwhile, If you’re really into commercials and could care less about football, there is a way to watch the Super Bowl commercials and skip the game. If you have TiVo, use its GameSkip feature to record the game to zoom through it and get straight to the commercials. Just set your TiVo to record during the game and, an hour after it’s finished look for the onscreen “SKIP” icon. Once the icon appears, you can jump right to the commercial breaks.