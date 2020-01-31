Things To Do Around Paris This Weekend

The monthly First Christian Church First Responder’s free breakfast is tomorrow from 8:15 am until 9:30 am. All responders will receive a gift. To-Go boxes are available to take back to dispatchers.

The Blossom Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a chili supper tomorrow from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm at the Blossom Elementary Cafeteria. The meal includes chili, hotdogs, and all the fixings. Donations of baked goods and arts and crafts are graciously accepted. A live and silent auction begins at 5:00 pm.

Paris Optimist Baseball registration is set for tomorrow (Feb 1) and next Saturday (Feb 8) at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Baseball leagues are available for players who will be at least three years old by April 30 and ends with players who will be no older than 14 on April 30. A copy of the player’s birth certificate is needed for players who have not played Paris Optimist Baseball within the last two years. Registration fees can be paid in cash, check, or credit card.

Girls Softball of Paris has signup tomorrow from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Leagues are available for 4-6-year-old in T-ball, 6-8-year-old in Coach Pitch, pre-teen for 9-12-year-olds and teens from 13 to 18. New players will need a birth certificate.