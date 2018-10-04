HS Football Preview Plus Stars Drop Puck On Season Tonight

Week six of the football season gets underway tomorrow on our sister stations. Adam Routon and Greg Higgins will be on Mix 107.7 with the North Lamar Panthers at Celina. Tim Howard and Robert High will be in Anna to bring you Paris High football on 101.9 KBUS. Pregame for both will be at 6:30.

Here is this week’s schedule: Mt Pleasant travels to Pine Tree at 7:30 on KLAKE 97.7, Hughes Springs is at Jefferson at 7:30 pm on STAR 96.9, Sulphur Springs will host Forney at 7:30 pm on STAR 95.9, Pittsburg is at Rusk, Gilmer will celebrate Homecoming against Bullard, Rivercrest is at Big Sandy and, Mt Vernon, Paul Pewitt, and Daingerfield are all off.

Terrance Williams didn’t practice Wednesday For the Dallas Cowboys. On the official practice report, the reason given was “not injury related.” Williams did not practice Friday and was inactive against the Lions on Sunday. He wasn’t even at the game Sunday. Jason Garrett has called his missed practices and not being at the game Sunday excused absences. The Cowboys will be in Houston Sunday night to take on the Texans.

And the Dallas Stars season gets underway tonight at the American Airlines Center as they face the Arizona Coyotes. Dallas will have their third coach in three years and they hope he can help turn this around. Dallas hasn’t made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

In the American League Wildcard game last night, the New York Yankees powered past the Oakland A’s with a 7-2 win. The Yankees advance to take on Boston in the ALDS on Friday.

The National League Division Series games start today. First, the Colorado Rockies will be at Milwaukee with first pitch at 4:07 on FS1. In game 2, the Atlanta Braves take on the Dodgers in LA at 7:37 pm on MLBN.

Cubs manager, Joe Maddon, is expected to return for a fifth season despite his team losing the NL Central tiebreaker and NL wild-card games on back-to-back days this week, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN on Wednesday. Maddon, 64, has one year left on a five-year, $25 million deal that he signed before the 2015 season. He’s set to make $6 million in 2019.

Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, claimed McCoy physically abused her in an amended lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Georgia court. In new claims added to her lawsuit originally filed Aug. 10 in Fulton County, Cordon alleges, “Defendant McCoy became physically abusive to Plaintiff” during the 2017 offseason.

NASCAR is reducing power and increasing downforce for 2019 in an effort to create closer racing. After the Daytona 500, the series will eliminate the restrictor plates that have been used at Daytona and Talladega since 1987 to regulate top speed and switch to a tapered spacer on the intake system that will be employed at all oval tracks over 1.2 miles and cut power from 750 hp to 550 hp while giving them better throttle response. Along with the engine updates, the cars will also be getting taller spoilers, larger front splitters and other aerodynamic updates to give them more downforce and grip, which should translate to more drafting opportunities and closer racing. A similar set-up was used during the All-Star race at the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway in May with promising results.

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday night. He was a member of Clemson’s national title team in 2016, scoring on a 30-yard touchdown reception in the national semifinals and then returning a kickoff 20 yards to set up the Tigers’ nine-play, 68-yard game-winning drive against Alabama in the national championship. Clemson did not give a cause of death. The Pickens County coroner in South Carolina told The State newspaper that results of an autopsy will take six to eight weeks.