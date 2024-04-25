Sandlin Header 2022
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Hughes Springs Names AD/HFC

Hughes Springs ISD announced Blake Worley as its new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach. Coach Worley currently serves as the Defensive Coordinator & Head Baseball Coach at Winnsboro ISD, roles he has held since 2019. Before that, Coach Worley coached at Pleasant Grove ISD from 2006-2019. While at PGISD, Coach Worley served in several roles, including Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs Coach, Receivers Coach, Defensive Ends Coach, Varsity Baseball Assistant Coach & Head Softball Coach. Coach Worley started his career in Palestine ISD. He graduated from Leonard High School and the University of Northern Colorado. He and his wife, Allayna, have four children – Annabelle, Ely, Daxon & Kendra!

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved