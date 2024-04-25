Hughes Springs Names AD/HFC

Hughes Springs ISD announced Blake Worley as its new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach. Coach Worley currently serves as the Defensive Coordinator & Head Baseball Coach at Winnsboro ISD, roles he has held since 2019. Before that, Coach Worley coached at Pleasant Grove ISD from 2006-2019. While at PGISD, Coach Worley served in several roles, including Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs Coach, Receivers Coach, Defensive Ends Coach, Varsity Baseball Assistant Coach & Head Softball Coach. Coach Worley started his career in Palestine ISD. He graduated from Leonard High School and the University of Northern Colorado. He and his wife, Allayna, have four children – Annabelle, Ely, Daxon & Kendra!