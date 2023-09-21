Illinois Truck Driver Faces Murder Charge in Road Rage Killing

An Illinois truck driver charged with murder in Van Zandt County road rage shooting. Van Zandt County Sheriff Joe Carter reports that 46-year-old Jason Rashad Williams of Danville, Illinois, was driving an 18-wheeler at the 520 mile marker of I-20 when he opened fire on a vehicle. One of the vehicle’s four occupants, a woman, was struck by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene. Constable Pat Jordan located the suspect vehicle and further investigation led to Williams being charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bonds total $1,750,000.