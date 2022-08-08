Immigrants Suffering From Heat Wave

Texas is now experiencing one of the hottest summers on record, and it comes as the surge of border crossings continues. Congressman Henry Cuellar says that illegal immigrants are collapsing from heat exhaustion, and there is nobody to rescue them. He says we’re seeing a surge of immigrant deaths in South Texas. The trend will continue, he says, as record numbers of people are shuttled across the border by the cartels, who abandon them.
