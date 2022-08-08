Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Immigrants Suffering From Heat Wave

US Representative Henry Cuellar

Texas is now experiencing one of the hottest summers on record, and it comes as the surge of border crossings continues. Congressman Henry Cuellar says that illegal immigrants are collapsing from heat exhaustion, and there is nobody to rescue them.  He says we’re seeing a surge of immigrant deaths in South Texas. The trend will continue, he says, as record numbers of people are shuttled across the border by the cartels, who abandon them.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     