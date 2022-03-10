(Paris, Texas and region) – Inaugural Phins Fishing Classic to Benefit Local United Way

Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County Jenny Wilson stated, “We are so excited about this Virtual Fishing Tournament and so appreciative of Phins Apparel for donating the net proceeds to local United Ways.” Wilson adds, “We hope that we have a lot of anglers in Lamar County register for the Phins Fishing Classic so that the fundraiser is successful for us here locally!”

The Phins Fishing Classic (PFC), powered by the Fishing Chaos App, will be held remotely across an eight-state region for the first time. PFC will allow anglers in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas to fish in this event for leaderboard prizes and to ultimately benefit their local United Ways. The PFC tournament will be open from April 9th to May 1st, 2022.

More details about this event:

Tickets can be purchased at the Fishing Chaos website or in app.

An Open Ticket is $35 and an Open Ticket with a Tournament T-shirt is $55.

Donation tickets (of $10 apiece) and High School Bass Tickets are also available.

This is a catch-photo-release tournament.

Anglers will submit photos of their fish for judging via the Fishing Chaos App.

All net proceeds from this event will be divided among the United Ways based on angler participation from their community.

Phins Apparel is a line of apparel that represents a coastal lifestyle based on comfort, color, and the outdoors. Comfort starts with the quality of the shirts we use, giving you the feel of your favorite shirt, you have had for years from the first time you put it on. Shirts are designed to breathe and the colors reflect the species, area the fish lives and the selected garment color.

For more information on the Phins Fishing Classic email Info@phinsfishingclassic.com or call (251)661-0369.