Increase In Reward

Reward Increased to $10,000 for September’s Featured Fugitive.

AUSTIN – The reward for Carlos Rafael Benitez, 31, a Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive and September’s featured fugitive, has increased to $10,000. It is for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during September. Benitez is wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Benitez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has a tattoo of “BENITEZ” on his back. Benitez has an employment history working in the tire service business. He has ties to Amarillo — the last known area he was living — as well as to Donley County, Texas, and Tijuana, Mexico. For more information or updates, see his wanted bulletin.

One offender from the Texas Ten Most Wanted Program is featured monthly. Hopefully, the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward will only be paid if the information comes in the same month in which the fugitive is featured. So far, in 2019, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $32,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that have resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

· Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

· Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

· Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current listings — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.